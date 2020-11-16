Bernard Tomic makes adult website debut

Aussie tennis star Bernard Tomic has made his adult website debut with former reality TV contestant Vanessa Sierra.

Just days after the pair went public with their relationship in a series of racy Instagram posts, a clip of the pair fooling around has appeared on the Love Island star's OnlyFans page.

Tomic appeared in a video on the adult site on Sunday after the couple released a teaser image on the 25-year-old's Instagram page.

The image shows the 28-year-old former top 20 tennis player lying across Sierra's legs on the floor and biting her bare bottom as she smoulders towards the camera in her underwear.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The image, which appeared on Sierra's Instagram story, includes a link to the adult film site where fans can pay to watch a video of Tomic and Sierra.

"Oops I convinced Tomic to do something bad. Swipe up to see the video, sorry mum," Sierra captioned the image.

Sierra isn’t shy in front of the camera.

Bernard Tomic and reality star Vanessa Sierra Picture: Instagram

Sierra made a name for herself during the 2019 television series of Love Island, before turning her attention to the adult subscription site OnlyFans where she was previously seen with former flames.

More recently she has shared a series of Instagram images and videos of her and Tomic all loved up in front of the camera.

One video last week was uploaded to Sierra's Instagram Stories with white love hearts floating across the screen.

The affectionate post is vastly different to the usual uploads on Sierra's Instagram which normally sees her in bikinis and promoting her OnlyFans account.

The upload however did cause quite a stir among Sierra's 725,000 followers with many caught off guard by the new relationship.

Sierra was in an on/off relationship with Luke Erwin, the man she launched her OnlyFans page with earlier this year.

The pair reportedly split in July, before getting back together in August only for them to call it off with Sierra uploading a video in mid-October with the caption: "We broke up ages ago but here's the footage of me catching him out. Also locked him out of the website so I can post with my new man."

An upload on her second Instagram account showed the pair happily together doing an Instagram giveaway. But she was quick to put fans in their place about her relationship status after the video alongside Tomic.

Vanessa Sierra clears the air

Tomic first made an appearance on her Instagram pages when she uploaded an image of a large group of girls in their pyjamas with Tomic standing in the background.

Tomic has seen his tennis career fall off a cliff in recent years with the Aussie falling to number 224 in the world rankings.

His last time on the court came back in March during the ATP Challenger Tour in Monterrey, Mexico where he was beaten in the round of 16 be fellow Aussie Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4.

He travelled from Mexico to Miami for the Miami Open, only for the event to be cancelled. His trip was made even worse when he was forced into isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He faced heavy scrutiny earlier in the year when he was once again called out for tanking during a grim moment in qualifying for the Delray Beach Open, Tomic lost the match in only 53 minutes.

Originally published as Bernard Tomic makes adult website debut