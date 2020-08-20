Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Ben Barba sentenced in Mackay court
Breaking

Ben Barba learns fate for future football career

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
20th Aug 2020 10:04 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE asked Ben Barba if he felt like had "gone from the penthouse to the s***house" after spending a night in custody.

The 31 year old fallen NRL star has avoided any convictions being recorded for the third time, but Magistrate James Morton said any court in the future would be "hard pressed" to offer the same benefit.

This means Barba will be able to sign a contract with the Valencia Huracanes in Spain and potentially revive his professional football career from early next year.

A former role model, Barba's fall from grace landed him back in Mackay Magistrates Court this year for assaulting his brother in law Adrian Currie at McGuires pub on February 22 and breaching bail in July.

Ben Barba
Ben Barba callum dick

Buy Now

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a community service order handed down last year over a public nuisance incident involving his wife on the Australia Day long weekend.

"All the negative attention has been brought by you at your own doing," Mr Morton said.

Barba was fined $2300 and ordered to pay $1000 compensation.

More to come.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

ben barba mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court

        Premium Content Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court

        News AFTER being detained, police allegedly found the man’s drugs stashed in his pocket.

        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions

        Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed robbery

        Premium Content Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed...

        Crime DETAILS: The father-of-two lied about holding a weapon when he robbed a Western...

        Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Premium Content Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Crime 'Please lock your vehicle, protect yourself and the community'