Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Crime

Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

by Nathan Edwards, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
26th Feb 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.

Police arrested Barba last Friday after allegedly assaulting another man at the McGuires Hotel at Wood St in Mackay.

This arrest is the latest chapter in a spectacular fall from grace that saw the former Dally M Player of the Year banished from the NRL over domestic violence dispute with his partner.

Barba's Cowboys contract was torn up after a court heard he assaulted his partner in January last year.

At that time was also charged and sentenced with two counts of public nuisance.

He is due to face court over the latest charge on March 10.

assault ben barba court crime editors picks nrl violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Do not descend into drug use again or you will be locked up’

        premium_icon ‘Do not descend into drug use again or you will be locked...

        News The Magistrate said the offender was someone who could not afford to keep dabbling in drugs.

        $5.7M flood levee will ‘hardly get a workout’

        premium_icon $5.7M flood levee will ‘hardly get a workout’

        News The $5.7 million St George flood levee is ‘unlikely to get a workout’ when the...

        CRIME: 80yo drink driver, police pursuit ends in bogged car

        premium_icon CRIME: 80yo drink driver, police pursuit ends in bogged car

        News From 80-year-old drink drivers to an RBT ending in a police pursuits through the...