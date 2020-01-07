Before and after: What bushfires have done

THESE are the shocking images that show the devastation caused by the Australian bushfire crisis that has caused more than $700 million worth of damage since September.
There have been 24 fatalities and more than 1600 homes lost this bushfire season, with the Insurance Council of Australia reporting 9000 insurance claims lodged.
The Australian Government has also processed 20,600 claims for assistance this bushfire season and delivered nearly $25 million in Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment and Disaster Recovery Allowance.
The crisis has so far claimed 24 lives, with 253 fires still burning, destroying more than 10 hectares of land.
Photos have emerged from the devastated towns, showing stark contrasts of life before and after the tragedy.