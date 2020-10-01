Beer garden beverages on the cards for Western Downs

BEER O'CLOCK: Tony Morris and Keith Sorrensen celebrating the easing of restrictions on October 1. Picture: Sam Turner

BEER O'CLOCK: Tony Morris and Keith Sorrensen celebrating the easing of restrictions on October 1. Picture: Sam Turner

PUNTERS in the Western Downs can enjoy an ice cold beverage with a large group of mates at their local beer garden as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

Queenslanders can hang out in licensed outdoor areas while maintaining 2sq m instead of the previous 4sq m rule implemented earlier this year.

Pubs across the region have welcomed the lifting of these limitations which have impacted their businesses since March.

Jandowae Hotel Motel publican George Shipway said this was a push in the right direction for his establishment, and others across the Western Downs.

“People have been getting annoyed with coming in and dealing with the capacity problems,” he said.

“Everyone misses just having a yarn and a beer and not having to worry about the 4m rule.”

For more than six months pubs across the nation have been battling it out to survive on takeaway food and alcohol.

READ MORE:

Policeman shot in the line of duty tells his story in Dalby

Quad bikes crushes man aged in his 90s

Lives of fallen officers honoured in Western Downs service

This became quite hard for the small town of Jandowae according to Mr Shipway, with three pubs trying keep their head above water during restrictions.

“Especially with a little town, trying to survive on takeaways, then you have to compete with Dan Murphys in Dalby just up the road,” Mr Shipway said.

“We all managed to stay open because we all had rent, utilities, and rates to pay off.”

It now appears to be an uphill battle to bring patrons back to the pub according to Mr Shipway, as people have now grown use staying home in smaller numbers.

“You had that period where gatherings were limited to 10, so everyone started doing that and now we’re finding people aren’t staying out as late as they used to,” he said.

“We get a few people coming through for lunch and an early dinner, but they’re all gone at 7pm.

“Back before all this started we had people running around on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, so it’ll be good when that starts again.”

Queensland recorded no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. There are currently five active cases in the state.