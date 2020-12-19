‘Beautiful human’: Tributes for dad Alex Ollson

Alex Ollson, 28. was killed at Edith Street in Innisfail. He left behind a partner and two young children.

AN Innisfail father of two who was killed after a taxi rank altercation had a 'good name for himself' in the Cassowary Coast community.

Alex Ollson, 28, died early this morning after a fatal assault at the Edith St taxi rank.

It is alleged that Peniola Liu, 30, delivered a flurry of blows to Mr Ollson's head at about 2.20am.

Mr Liu has been charged with murder and will appear in court next month.

Tributes have flowed for Mr Ollson, who was remembered as a "a good person", "a good mate" and a "beautiful human."

Former Innisfail resident Les Rush said he was familiar with Mr Ollson, who was known for his quiet demeanour.

"I saw him some times," Mr Rush said.

"I used to work at banana farms back in the day.

"I remembered him from when he was a little fella and saw him at the pub a few times.

"He came across as a good fella and as I would speak with him he was a bit of a quiet man."

He said Mr Ollson would not get involved in fights or street violence.

"He was very well known, absolutely," Mr Rush said.

"He had a good name for himself, there was not a bad word about him.

"The locals were very surprised; it was a huge shock to the town."

Mr Rush said he left Innisfail and moved to Hervey Bay in January.

"Innisfail is getting really bad," he said.

"I still have family in Innisfail and Tully; the violence and street crime is getting out of hand."

He said the Edith Street taxi stand was often the epicentre for brawls and grog fuelled aggression.

"I have used that taxi strand a number of times and saw fights; I would not get involved but saw them five or six times," Mr Rush said.

"Fights at that time of the night are pretty common."

Originally published as 'Beautiful human': Tributes for Innisfail dad Alex Ollson