Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alex Ollson, 28. was killed at Edith Street in Innisfail. He left behind a partner and two young children.
Alex Ollson, 28. was killed at Edith Street in Innisfail. He left behind a partner and two young children.
News

‘Beautiful human’: Tributes for dad Alex Ollson

by Pete Martinelli
19th Dec 2020 4:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Innisfail father of two who was killed after a taxi rank altercation had a 'good name for himself' in the Cassowary Coast community.

Alex Ollson, 28, died early this morning after a fatal assault at the Edith St taxi rank.

It is alleged that Peniola Liu, 30, delivered a flurry of blows to Mr Ollson's head at about 2.20am.

Mr Liu has been charged with murder and will appear in court next month.

Tributes have flowed for Mr Ollson, who was remembered as a "a good person", "a good mate" and a "beautiful human."

Alex Ollson, 28. was killed at Edith Street in Innisfail. He left behind a partner and two young children.
Alex Ollson, 28. was killed at Edith Street in Innisfail. He left behind a partner and two young children.

MORE NEWS

Dirt bike rider flown to Townsville after double fatality

Christmas mystery as Tablelands man found critically injured on the street

 

Former Innisfail resident Les Rush said he was familiar with Mr Ollson, who was known for his quiet demeanour.

"I saw him some times," Mr Rush said.

"I used to work at banana farms back in the day.

"I remembered him from when he was a little fella and saw him at the pub a few times.

"He came across as a good fella and as I would speak with him he was a bit of a quiet man."

He said Mr Ollson would not get involved in fights or street violence.

"He was very well known, absolutely," Mr Rush said.

"He had a good name for himself, there was not a bad word about him.

"The locals were very surprised; it was a huge shock to the town."

Mr Rush said he left Innisfail and moved to Hervey Bay in January.

"Innisfail is getting really bad," he said.

"I still have family in Innisfail and Tully; the violence and street crime is getting out of hand."

He said the Edith Street taxi stand was often the epicentre for brawls and grog fuelled aggression.

"I have used that taxi strand a number of times and saw fights; I would not get involved but saw them five or six times," Mr Rush said.

"Fights at that time of the night are pretty common."

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Beautiful human': Tributes for Innisfail dad Alex Ollson

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        News FREE STORY: While the holiday season is joyful for many, it can be very challenging for some. Here are some ways to deal with the pressure and stresses:

        Dangerous Dalby dads who faced court this year

        Premium Content Dangerous Dalby dads who faced court this year

        Crime From a meth fuelled street fight, to a man holding a police officer hostage, these...

        Dalby man allegedly found with almost half a kilo of marijuana

        Premium Content Dalby man allegedly found with almost half a kilo of...

        Crime It will be alleged the man tried to flee when he realised he was going to be...

        Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from ATM

        Premium Content Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from...

        News Two men broke into their victim’s home, stole a large sum of cash before forcing...