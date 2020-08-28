Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One of two men killed in a horror crash between a station wagon and truck has been identified, with relatives remembering him as being “like a second dad”.
One of two men killed in a horror crash between a station wagon and truck has been identified, with relatives remembering him as being “like a second dad”.
News

Crash victim was ‘like a second dad’

by Chris Clarke
28th Aug 2020 1:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the men killed in a double-fatal crash at Beaudesert on Thursday has been identified as Cecil Iselin.

Cecil Iselin was killed in a collision at Beaudesert on Thursday.
Cecil Iselin was killed in a collision at Beaudesert on Thursday.

 

Mr Iselin, 52, from Beaudesert, was killed alongside a 41-year-old Hatton Vale man, when their station wagon crossed onto the wrong side of the Beaudesert Bypass and collided with a truck near Brisbane St.

Both men died at the scene, while the truck driver, 52, sustained minor injuries. Investigations are continuing.

The scene of the fatal truck crash at Beaudesert. Photo: 7 News Gold Coast
The scene of the fatal truck crash at Beaudesert. Photo: 7 News Gold Coast

"My heart is broken," one relative wrote on Facebook. 

"You were like a second dad to us girls, your kids were our brothers and sisters. 

"Life will never be the same. This isn't fair. Biggest love to my Iselin family and Mununjali mob. We all feel this one so deeply."

Cecil Iselin (centre) with loved ones.
Cecil Iselin (centre) with loved ones.

 

Originally published as Beaudesert crash victim was 'like a second dad'

cecil iselin road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        Premium Content JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        News A NEW report has revealed the State Government’s plan to invest in a renewable energy zone could create up to 3000 jobs in the region.

        Western Downs man’s pub visit after he choked partner

        Premium Content Western Downs man’s pub visit after he choked partner

        Crime THE man told his partner to kill herself or he would do it for her.

        Man trashed woman's home after drinking two bottles of vodka

        Premium Content Man trashed woman's home after drinking two bottles of vodka

        News A CHINCHILLA man fronted court after trashing his neighbour’s loungeroom during a...

        Rural Fire Station set to be built in Glenmorgan

        Premium Content Rural Fire Station set to be built in Glenmorgan

        News COUNCIL has approved a lease for a rural fire station to be built in Glenmorgan.