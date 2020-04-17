Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Princess Beatrice has been forced to cancel her royal wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice has been forced to cancel her royal wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Celebrity

Beatrice officially cancels royal wedding

by Francesca Bacardi
17th Apr 2020 7:35 AM

Princess Beatrice and fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have officially called off their wedding in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who were set to wed at St. James's Palace in London on May 29 with a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to follow at Buckingham Palace, confirmed the news on Thursday.

 

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time," a spokesman for the couple told People.

"There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

 

coronaviruspromo

The UK government announced on Thursday that the nationwide lockdown would continue at least three more weeks.

In early March, a royal insider said that COVID-19 could impact Beatrice and Mozzi's nuptials.

Mozzi, 37, the son of France-based Count Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli-Mozzi, proposed to Beatrice, 31, during a romantic trip to the Italian island of Capri last September.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Beatrice officially cancels royal wedding

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 princess beatrice royal wedding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Southwest towns most vulnerable to economic impact

        premium_icon COVID-19: Southwest towns most vulnerable to economic impact

        News A NEW report has outlined why two southwest towns are among the most vulnerable to the immediate economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Maranoa MP: Media funding to keep rural communities informed

        Maranoa MP: Media funding to keep rural communities informed

        News MARANOA MP David Littleproud has welcomed a $50 million boost to aid struggling...

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight

        NAMED: 41 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 41 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News HERE is a list of the 41 people due to appear in court today.