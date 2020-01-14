Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Street artist Pablo Conrad is persistent. Picture: Che Chorley.
Street artist Pablo Conrad is persistent. Picture: Che Chorley.
Politics

’Be back in 5 – Scott M’: mural artist

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
14th Jan 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURAL in the Darwin CBD of Scott Morrison on his Hawaiian holiday was painted over but the artist has a comeback.

Street artist Pablo Conrad created the expressive piece in Austin Ln last week.

"There's better things old mate can be doing currently that I don't think he's addressing," he said.

The mural was painted over between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning by the property owner, according to City of Darwin.

A mural of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in happier times. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL
A mural of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in happier times. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL

NT NEWS subscription deal - half price* for the first three months

Conrad was quick to respond and created a new piece on top of his covered one.

"I feel like the reaction is obviously making people feel uncomfortable, which in turn means that it worked," he said.

It is not the first street artwork of the Prime Minister to be covered.

IN OTHER NEWS

 

In Sydney a mural of Mr Morrison in a Hawaiian shirt and Santa hat, surrounded by fire, was covered days after it was completed by artist Scott Marsh.

Marsh raised more than $100,000 in merchandise to be donated to fire brigades around Australia.

More Stories

Show More
art bushfires mural scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-racehorses among animals found dead on rural property

        premium_icon Ex-racehorses among animals found dead on rural property

        News Twenty-two horses have been found dead on a rural property sparking an investigation.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Mums and bubs swimming lessons

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Mums and bubs swimming lessons

        News Mums and bubs get to teach their kids how to swim at the Miles Swimfit Mums and...

        Local mum remembered for hard working and caring nature

        premium_icon Local mum remembered for hard working and caring nature

        News Known for her desire to the make the most of life with family and friends and her...

        FROM THE ASHES: Grand plans for Muckadilla pub rebuild

        premium_icon FROM THE ASHES: Grand plans for Muckadilla pub rebuild

        News Here’s what a husband-and-wife team have planned to rebuild the iconic Muckadilla...