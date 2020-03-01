Menu
Rylan Walters blows out the candles on his first real birthday – turning 4 on February 29 means he hasn't officially had a birthday since being born. Pictured with his brother Ashton, 8, and mum Alisa Heap. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Offbeat

Bay boy waits four years for his first birthday

Stuart Fast
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 1st Mar 2020 11:57 AM
RYLAN WALTERS waited four years to celebrate his first birthday.

While the Hervey Bay boy was born four years ago, his February 29 birthday has only just come up for the first time.

Every other year, he and his family celebrated on February 28.

Rylan's mum, Alisa Heap, said she did not treat her son's birthday any differently previously.

Still, she said actually having the celebration on the date he was born made the day more special.

Mrs Heap said Rylan had not yet comprehended being a leap-year child, but she said it was "nice to celebrate on the right day."

She said the family would celebrate Rylan's birthday with a barbecue, keeping it "as normal as possible".

Little Rylan said he was hoping for a "big, gold motorbike," and "gold cake" for his birthday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

