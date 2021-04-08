Menu
One state has claimed a delivery of about 40,000 coronavirus vaccines were not delivered, as the federal government faces mounting criticism.
Politics

Batch of vaccines were not delivered

by Rhiannon Tuffield
8th Apr 2021 12:45 PM

Victorian authorities have revealed the federal government failed to deliver a batch of COVID-19 vaccines scheduled for last week, as frustration surrounding the rollout intensifies.

The state was expecting a delivery of 40,000 doses last week, with Deputy Premier James Merlino airing concerns about the consistency from the Commonwealth.

There has been significant disparities with the rollout between the states and Mr Merlino said Victoria had the capacity to vaccinate Victorians faster if the federal government stepped up.

It comes as Victoria shares an ambitious new target to vaccinate 300,000 people by May 16.

More to come.

rhiannon.tuffield@news.com.au

Originally published as Batch of vaccines were not delivered

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine federal government

