Competition is heating up as the state’s best under-14 male basketballers compete at the Basketball Queensland Championships.
Basketball

Basketball Qld U14 Boys State Champs: Day 2

by Matthew McInerney and Brayden Heslehurst
24th Sep 2020 8:19 PM
Competition is heating up in Cairns as the state's best under-14 male basketballers compete at the Basketball Queensland state championships.

Early Settler Stadium, the home of the Cairns Marlins, will host the tournament, which started on Thursday morning and runs until the finals on Sunday afternoon.

Cairns Marlin Azrial Goyne. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn
Cairns Marlin Azrial Goyne. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn

We will live stream all games on each day of the competition on court one, from the pool fixtures through to the finals and culminating with Sunday afternoon's gold medal game.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Friday

8am: Cairns Marlins v Brisbane Capitals Gold - Division 1

9.30am: Cairns Stingers v SWM Pirates Purple - Division 2

11am: Rockhampton Rockets v Northside Wizards 1 - Division 1

12.30pm: Logan Thunder Gold v Gladstone Power - Division 2

2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Gold Coast Breakers - Division 2

3.30pm: RedCity Roar v Cairns Marlins - Division 1

5pm: Gladstone Power v Cairns Stingers - Division 2

6.30pm: SC Phoenix Teal v Burdekin Wildcats - Division 2

 

Saturday

8am: Cairns Stingers v Southern Districts Trojans Black - Division 2

9.30am: Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors - Division 1

11am: SWM Pirates Gold v Cairns Marlins - Division 1

12.30pm: Emerald Chargers v SC Phoenix Orange - Division 3

2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Cairns Stingers - Division 2

The semi final draw will be confirmed on Saturday afternoon, with finals on Sunday.

Originally published as Basketball Qld U14 Boys State Champs: Day 2

