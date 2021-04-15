Barefoot camper missing for five days

The search has intensified for a camper last seen barefoot and wearing shorts who has been missing in Victoria’s bush since Saturday.

The police air wing and dog units have joined the search for a NSW camper last seen barefoot and wearing shorts in the Victorian bush five days ago.

About 50 searchers are looking for Christopher Fowell, 54, who was last seen around a communal campfire at a camping ground on Playgrounds Road, near the intersection of Plantation Track, in Bendoc, East Gippsland on Saturday.

Police released another image of Mr Fowell on Tuesday, in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts.

Investigators and Mr Fowell's family hold concerns for his welfare, as he was not dressed for extreme overnight temperatures and his personal belongings remained at his campsite.

Mr Fowell is an experienced bushwalker who had been camping with people involved in protest action, police earlier said.

He had been at the campsite since March 24 and was last seen there some time between 11am and 2pm on Saturday.

Acting Inspector Wayne Rothwell said on Tuesday it was possible Mr Fowell might have gone for a walk and fallen or lost his way.

Police are appealing for public assistance as part of their search for Christopher Fowell in Bendoc.

Inspector Rothwell said although Mr Fowell had bush survival skills, it appeared he wasn't planning on a long walk given how he was dressed.

He was last seen wearing shorts, no shoes and possibly a windcheater.

The ground search has been difficult because the terrain around where he disappeared is full of thick undergrowth.

Searchers include local police, the search and rescue squad, mounted branch, Bush Search and Rescue Victoria, the SES, VicForests and the Game Management Authority.

Mr Fowell has a plaster on his right arm and is described as being 175cm tall, of medium build and has brown hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone who sees Mr Fowell is urged to contact Triple 0.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bairnsdale police station on (03) 5150 2600.

Originally published as Barefoot camper missing for five days