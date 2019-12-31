Barakula State Forrest burns for seventh day

BUSH FIRE: The fire burning 40 kilometers north on Chinchilla at Barakula State Forrest has now been burning for a week. Pic: supplied

BUSH FIRE: The fire burning 40 kilometers north on Chinchilla at Barakula State Forrest has now been burning for a week. Pic: supplied

THE Barakula State Forrest 40 kilometres north of Chinchilla has been burning for a week since dry lightning storms hit the region on Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Principal Ranger Brett Roberts said QPWS and Wildlife Protection staff have been working tirelessly since Christmas to contain the blaze.

“Overnight crews carried out controlled burn offs around the fire… creating fire breaks and containing the fire,” Mr Roberts said.

Mr Roberts said the fire isn’t a normal occurrence, as with much of the state extremely dry conditions are facilitating the amount of fires we are seeing.

As there is a lot of smoke in the area Mr Roberts said signs have been put up along Auburn Creek Road to warn drivers.

“Drivers need to be cautions of smoke while driving in the effected areas,” Mr Roberts said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they are aware of the bushfire burning in the Barakula State Forest near Auburn Road.

QFES have advised that the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are monitoring the fire.

“Currently, the fire is posing threat to no property at this time, however, nearby residents may be affected by smoke,” a QFES spokesperson said.

“Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications nearby, if required.”

Residents should call triple-0 (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.