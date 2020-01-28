Menu
A service station on the Bruce Hwy was the scene of an armed robbery this morning.
Crime

Bandit wields tomahawk and firearm in Bruce Hwy hold-up

by Alan Quinney
28th Jan 2020 9:27 AM
A MAN was treated at Caboolture Hospital after being struck during a robbery at Burpengary East.

Detectives are investigating the armed robbery at a service station complex on the Bruce Hwy.

They said just before 3.30am last night, a man entered the business armed with a firearm and a tomahawk.

He demanded money from a 44-year-old male employee and a 53-year-old female employee before striking the man with the firearm and the blunt side of the tomahawk.

The woman complied with the man's demands to open the cash register before he took a sum of money.

The male employee was taken to Caboolture Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries to his head and upper body.

The female employee was not physically harmed during the incident.

Anyone with information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

