Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Bailed reality star’s new run-in with the law

by Cormac Pearson
24th Jan 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER reality TV star Suzi Taylor was arrested and charged by police after she allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her phone.

Suzi Taylor was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.
Suzi Taylor was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.

Brisbane-born Taylor, 49, was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.

Police allege the former Penthouse Pet, who previously appeared on reality renovation show The Block, assaulted a woman and stole a phone on Caxton Street at around 12:30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the pair were reportedly in an altercation in the lobby of a hotel before the police were called.

Police arrived to the scene and arrested Mrs Taylor but she was released with a court notice shortly after.

The mother-of-three, who once dated INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, will face the Magistrates Court over the incident on February 24.

Taylor, who grew up on the Gold Coast, is currently on bail, facing a string of other charges.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime editors picks police suzi taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet our region’s Australia Day ambassadors

        premium_icon Meet our region’s Australia Day ambassadors

        News Meet the five outstanding people chosen to represent the Western Downs on Australia Day.

        The phone scam that stole $500 from this local pensioner

        premium_icon The phone scam that stole $500 from this local pensioner

        Crime Brian Fawcett warns others after his bank account was hacked.

        Mining jobs bonanza: 700 roles paying $100k+ on offer

        premium_icon Mining jobs bonanza: 700 roles paying $100k+ on offer

        News These Queensland mining sector jobs are paying six-figure sums.

        ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        premium_icon ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        Dating Meet ‘Tinder Cowboy’ James, and believe me ladies, this isn’t his first rodeo.