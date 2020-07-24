Bail revoked for teen on grievous bodily harm charges

A Gympie woman accused of stabbing her partner in the back has had her bail revoked.

A Gympie woman charged with lacerating her lover's kidney during a jealous fight has been taken back into custody after her bail was revoked by a Supreme Court.

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher, 19, allegedly used a 15-20cm paring knife to stab her partner in the back after he accused her of cheating during an argument at Horseshoe Bend on May 28.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he underwent surgery for a lacerated kidney, and Gallaher was charged with grievous bodily harm.

Gallaher was granted bail late last year, but her bail was revoked this morning in Brisbane Supreme Court.

While reasons for the revocation were not detailed, the court was told Gallaher was also facing three Commonwealth charges.

These included using a carriage service to threaten to kill and using a carriage service to threaten serious harm.

The court was told Gallaher agreed to her bail being revoked.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

