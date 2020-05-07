Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
APPEALING BAIL: Dru Baggaley has launched an appeal against his bail refusal at Brisbane’s Court of Appeal.
APPEALING BAIL: Dru Baggaley has launched an appeal against his bail refusal at Brisbane’s Court of Appeal.
News

Baggaley brother in fresh bid for bail

Blake Antrobus
7th May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE brother of Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley has launched a new bid for release on bail.

Coolangatta fishmonger Dru Baggaley, who is a co-accused in an alleged high-profile drug bust with his brother and Balgowlah man Anthony Draper, was refused bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on April 15.

Mr Baggaley has appealed the decision.

During a brief appearance before Brisbane’s Court of Appeal on Thursday, Mr Baggaley said he would need more time to assemble his submissions.

He will return to court on June 1.

Police allege the Baggaleys and Mr Draper attempted to smuggle $176 million of cocaine from a vessel off the northern NSW coast in July 2018.

Mr Draper was granted bail in August last year. Nathan Baggaley remains on remand.

– NewsRegional

bail application court of appeal dru baggaley drug charges nathan baggaley northern nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Star couple’s shock split

      Star couple’s shock split
      • 7th May 2020 12:52 PM

      Top Stories

        Names and charges of those facing Roma District Court

        premium_icon Names and charges of those facing Roma District Court

        News FIND out who has appeared in Roma District Court so far this week, the charges they faced and their pleas.

        Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash

        News A TWO vehicle crash this morning had one female driver transported to Roma...

        Financial service expanded to ease COVID-19 business concerns

        Financial service expanded to ease COVID-19 business...

        Business Rural businesses looking to protect themselves from the harsh impacts of the...

        Why COVID-19 was great for this business

        premium_icon Why COVID-19 was great for this business

        News “I really love it, it is a really energetic environment to be in”