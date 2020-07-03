Menu
Crime

Bag snatcher attacks elderly woman

by Lea Emery
3rd Jul 2020 11:35 AM
A FORMER childcare worker pushed an elderly woman and tried to grab her handbag while she was waiting for a bus.

Regan Lexy Webb screamed at the 73-year-old woman "you have my bag" at a Paradise Point bus stop.

The 28-year-old then pulled on the bag and would not let go until members of the public intervened. Webb did not own the bag.

She pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Thursday to attempted robbery, fraud and stealing.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced her to three years probation. Webb has already spent 68 days in custody.

"This is very serious violent offending. It was persistent and it was targeted at a very vulnerable member of the community," she said.

"It is reflective of a person whose life had spiralled out of control but this was a terrifying experience for the complainant.

"I am sure you would appreciate how it left her terrified and it left her with some ongoing fear about being in public."

Defence lawyer James Grehan, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Webb had qualifications in childcare but her life spiralled out of control when she met her ex-partner who was addicted to drugs.

Mr Grehan said Webb, a diabetic, became addicted to drugs, including opiates and the drug ice.

Webb, a mother of two, has undergone drug rehabilitation and wanted to return to work in childcare.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Bag snatcher attacks 73yo woman

