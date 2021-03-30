Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Music

Bad news for Brisbane Bluesfest fans

by Greg Stolz
30th Mar 2021 11:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Residents of the greater Brisbane area and visitors affected by the lockdown will be banned from attending the first day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Organisers of the long-running Easter music festival have released a statement assuring patrons the event is still going ahead, despite Byron Bay now being at the centre of the latest COVID-19 crisis.

A Queensland nurse and her sister unknowingly infected with the virus were in Byron for a weekend-long hens party, visiting a number of locations including the busy Beach Hotel.

Jimmy Barnes will be among the all-Aussie line up performing at this years Blues festival in Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied
Jimmy Barnes will be among the all-Aussie line up performing at this years Blues festival in Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied

A Gold Coast tradie, who worked as an entertainer at a hen's party the women attended at The Farm at Byron, has also been struck down by COVID-19.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble said the event would go ahead, but ticket holders affected by the 72-hour Brisbane lockdown - which began at 5pm Monday - would not be allowed to attend festival opening day on Thursday.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure the event is COVID-safe," he said.

Because of COVID, this year's Bluesfest features an All-Australian line-up including Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana and Ocean Alley.

Originally published as Bad news for Brisbane Bluesfest fans

More Stories

bluesfest brisbane byron bay coronavirus covid-19 music nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Why the NT has named Toowoomba as a hotspot

        Premium Content REVEALED: Why the NT has named Toowoomba as a hotspot

        News The reasoning for the Northern Territory’s declaration of Toowoomba as a COVID-19 hotspot has been explained.

        • 30th Mar 2021 10:03 AM
        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk says likely to be more COVID cases today

        ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Premium Content ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Health Gladstone on edge as it responds to latest COVID outbreak

        Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Premium Content Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Health Health authorities scramble to contain Queensland COVID cluster