Bad car habit you need to stop

It's a bad car habit many people are guilty of - which is exactly why this "horrifying" X-ray image is being shared.

In the black and white photo, it shows a woman's hip after it has been completely crushed while the other is dislocated and lodged beneath her thigh.

If you're wondering what caused these life-changing injuries, you might be surprised to hear they came from resting her feet on the dashboard of a car.

And this photo is being shared by kind-hearted Sergeant Ian Price in a bid to warn others of the dangers of doing this while travelling in a car.

A woman from Wales has sustained horrific injuries after resting her feet on the dashboard of a car. It left her with a crushed hip. Picture: Wales News Service/australscope

"Here is an X-ray of horrific injuries sustained to the front seat passenger who had their feet on the dashboard at the time of a collision," Sergeant Price wrote on Twitter.

"If you see your passenger doing it stop driving and show them this."

The X-ray - taken by Platinum Ambulance Service - shows several shards of bone where her thigh has fully snapped.

Many twitter users who commented on the officer's post were horrified at the woman's injuries, revealing they regularly rest their feet on the dashboard - but won't be doing so any longer.

That is horrific. — Jon Hill 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🇫🇷 (@jonhillsmith) January 22, 2020

By the look of the bones this person was only a teenager as well. A lifetime of pain for a moment of foolishness.... — Andy Kelly (@Andy_eprr) January 23, 2020

Thanks for this, I’ve been known to do this occasionally but not anymore!! — Clare (@PlanetClare_) January 23, 2020



"I am 60 and have put feet on dash many times in my life. I know I will be stopping it now and will be sharing this post around everyone I know," one person wrote.

"A lifetime of pain for a moment of foolishness," added another.

Another said they had worked in the fire service for many years and was now an ambo warned injuries would be even worse if passengers were over an "airbag expansion area" with their feet on the dash during an car accident.

"I have attended a few jobs where the passenger has had their feet on the dashboard, don't do it kids....it will cause you mega grief!" he wrote.

Regardless of collision, there is an airbag in the dash of modern cars. You don't want your feet or any other part of your body near that if it needs to activate. It was designed assuming that you are sitting properly — Andy Cole (@AndyJCole65) January 25, 2020

That's really about as bad as it gets 😱 — Sportive Lakes (@SportiveLakes) January 25, 2020

Anyone know if this a fatality? So much destruction for such a simple act. I wonder if this could happen also if someone in a stationary vehicle (with feet up) was hit head on by a speeding vehicle. — Zoe Pope 🇵🇸 #GTTO #millionsmissing (@Zopo82) January 24, 2020



OTHER SHOCKING DASHBOARD INJURIES

In 2006, Grainne Kealy lost her forehead in a car crash after resting her feet on the dashboard of her boyfriend’s car. Picture: Grainne Kealy/Facebook

A UK woman was left "unrecognisable" in 2006 when she lost her forehead in a car crash after resting her feet on the dashboard of her boyfriend's jeep.

Grainne Kealy, of Ireland, suffered a leak to the brain, minor brain injury, and lost two teeth. However, her most visible injury was having her entire forehead removed before a ceramic one was implanted two years later in 2008.

She had an implant to restore the shape of her forehead but also warned people of the dangers of resting their feet on the dashboard of a car. Picture: Grainne Kealy/Facebook

Last year, Ms Keally shared photos of the shape of her now-restored head following the implant.

Another woman from America was permanently disfigured when an airbag slammed her foot into her face after she too had rested her feet on the dashboard. She also broke her nose, ankle and four parts of her femur