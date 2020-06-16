Backpacker murderer’s parole application should be burned

BACKPACKER mass killer Robert Paul Long's parole application should be burnt "just like he burnt down the historic backpackers hostel in Childers", Queensland's parliament has been told.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett tonight pleaded for Long, 57, to never be let out of jail and tabled letters from survivors of the horrific fire.

Fifteen backpackers died when Long set the Palace hostel on fire in June 2000.

Long was jailed for 20 years but he could be released in weeks.

He was charged with arson and two counts of murder of twins Kelly and Stacey Slarke but not over the 13 other deaths.

Families and survivors have called for Long to face further murder charges however this has been ruled out by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"We should not rest until we secure a guarantee that a convicted killer will remain behind bars for the rest of his life," Mr Bennett said in parliament.

"The parole application for Robert Long should be burnt just like he burnt down the historic backpackers hostel in Childers.

"One of Australia's worst mass murderers deserves to be locked up for life. He belongs behind bars."

Mr Bennett said Long's bid for freedom was causing "indescribable torment" for the survivors and victims' families on the 20-year anniversary of the fire.

Childers Backpacker Fire murderer Robert Long.

"Victims and their families are re-living the nightmare all over again, two decades on and all the thought of this despicable man being let out of jail," he said.

"Fifteen young lives were cut short and another 70 have been left emotionally scarred for eternity because of this evil man.

He tabled letters from survivor Richard Tempest and other survivors including Kate Morris.

"I will never forget the noise, the smell, the screams inside the building," Ms Morris wrote in her letter.

"Every day I think about our friends, fellow travellers, who never made it. They were murdered in their sleep by an absolute lunatic who tried to kill us.

