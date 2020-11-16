Menu
Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are pictured in booking photos from the San Angelo Texas Police Department
Crime

Baby who tested positive for heroin dies

by Bianca Mastroianni
16th Nov 2020 5:20 AM | Updated: 6:14 AM

A two-month old baby girl who had tested positive for heroin after she was found with injection marks, unresponsive in a West Texas home has died, police confirmed.

The San Angelo police said that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Officers on Thursday claimed they had rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital last Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Destiney Harbour and Christin Bradley are pictured in booking photos from the San Angelo Texas Police Department
It was then that hospital workers had found injection marks as well as extremities on her head. Later on, her urine had tested positive for heroin, police report.

On that same day the infant was transported to Cook Children's, where she had remained on life support until she was later pronounced dead.

The girl's mother, Destiney Harbour, 21, was arrested Saturday, as well as her mother, Christin Bradley, 37, and Bradley's boyfriend, Dustin Smock, 34, say police.

The three have all been charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child.

Police have claimed that the investigation is ongoing and that Brixlee's body was sent for an autopsy.

Upon investigation it was discovered that Harbour gave birth to Brixlee in late August at home, with the child never receiving formal medical care.

Dustin Smock’s mugshot from the San Angelo Texas Police Department.
