Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Claire Hung with her kids Madelyn and Olivia.
Claire Hung with her kids Madelyn and Olivia.
Motoring

Baby on board: How to choose a family car

RACQ technical adviser Blair Bentley
27th Jul 2020 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Throughout life as our circumstances change, so do our priorities, and there are few bigger changes than starting a family. As a result, our car is also likely to change, but with an abundance of options available in the market, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

Buying a car is rarely an entirely rational, unemotional process and we may get carried away by the latest features.

So, take a little time to work out your wants, needs and budget. Safety, comfort, space and practicality should be top of the list of essentials. When it comes to finding a safe ride, you should check ANCAP ratings or Used Car Safety Ratings for second-hand vehicles.

Don’t assume the car you like will accommodate your family. Before signing on the dotted line take your child seats with you to the dealer and make sure they fit, and check the boot is big enough for your pram and whatever else you need to carry.

You can find more helpful tips on “Choosing a Family Car” on RACQ’s website.

By doing a little research and equipping yourself with the right information, you’ll find the perfect car for this new life adventure.

car advice car buyers guide motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FREE EVENT: Tara Folk Music Festival

        premium_icon FREE EVENT: Tara Folk Music Festival

        News DUST off your boots and get ready for a weekend of camping and music – the Tara Folk Music Festival is back on.

        REVEALED: How much money will be spent on 50 Downs projects

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much money will be spent on 50 Downs projects

        Council News THE Western Downs currently has 50 projects in the pipeline. Here’s how much money...

        Roma kids raffle off Broncos jersey for good cause

        premium_icon Roma kids raffle off Broncos jersey for good cause

        News A LUCKY winner has been drawn from the raffle at Bear and Luca for a signed Broncos...

        GALLERY: All photos from Dalby Devils’ first game after hiatus

        premium_icon GALLERY: All photos from Dalby Devils’ first game after...

        Rugby League DESPITE a few new rules and regulations, the Dalby Devils have had a flying start...