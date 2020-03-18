Menu
‘Baby on board’: Amanda Bynes is pregnant

by Alex Heigl
18th Mar 2020 2:53 PM

 

THEIR timing couldn't be better.

Amanda Bynes and her fiance, Paul Michael, are apparently pregnant, if the picture of an ultrasound with Bynes' name on it that Michael posted to Instagram is indeed legitimate.

"Baby in the making," Michael, who, whimsically, goes by "tatted818heavy" on the social network, wrote. Accompanying the ultrasound is the same pic of the couple that Bynes posted last week after their engagement ended.

Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.
Bynes, 33, and Michael seemingly broke up weeks after their engagement - which she announced over Valentine's Day weekend - in early March. Bynes' mother, Lynn Bynes, who currently controls the former actress' finances and affairs, reportedly won't legally permit her to marry Michael.

Bynes was then ordered into a psychiatric facility, which Michael later claimed was "a residential treatment, which is called inpatient," but not a hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six a week ago, Michael said that the pair are very much still together, claiming their Instagrams were hacked. "She's doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma," he said.

Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.
This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

