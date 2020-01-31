Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Feet of newborn baby on changing table with diapers
Feet of newborn baby on changing table with diapers
Health

Baby given to wrong family in hospital bungle

by Annabel Hennessy
31st Jan 2020 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A newborn baby was sent home to the wrong family and three people died after they were given incorrect medications in public hospitals all within the one year, according to a new Federal Government Report.

Two patients also had to have additional surgery after "instruments or other materials" were left inside of them during operations in the 2017-18 year.

The revelations of the bungles in Western Australia come a day after The West Australian exposed how Frank Wattam, 75, died after receiving unnecessary chemotherapy and surgery because PathWest misdiagnosed him with bladder cancer when he had prostate cancer.

A newborn baby was given to the wrong family. Picture: iStock
A newborn baby was given to the wrong family. Picture: iStock


The Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services Health shows in 2017-18, the most recent year for which data is available, there were six sentinel "events".

These are mistakes that were defined as having "deficiencies that result in the death of, or serious harm to, a patient".

This included the baby that was sent home to the wrong family and the three patients whose deaths were believed to have been caused because of wrong medication.

The last time a baby had been discharged to the wrong family in a WA hospital was 2013-14 when two babies were given to the wrong people.

More Stories

Show More
bungle editors picks health hospital infant new born

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search operation underway for man missing in outback town

        Search operation underway for man missing in outback town

        Breaking A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway for a man missing from the southwest Queensland town of Cunnamulla.

        • 31st Jan 2020 6:35 AM
        Pint sized maths whiz earns place in top 1 per cent

        premium_icon Pint sized maths whiz earns place in top 1 per cent

        News Eight-year-old Kevin Zhang in the top one per cent after national maths test.

        Get snapping to win

        premium_icon Get snapping to win

        News Up to $1000 up for grabs in Wandoan Photo Challenge.

        The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        premium_icon The criminals who’ll dodge jail time

        Crime Queensland Government tries to avoid having to build new prisons