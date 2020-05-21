Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

21st May 2020 7:20 AM

A 20-month-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a 4WD on the driveway of a southern NSW property overnight.

Police say officers were called to Enfield Street, Corowa - about 60km west of Albury - at around 5pm yesterday to reports of a the girl being hit by a Toyota Hilux.

They said despite attempts to revive her, she died at the scene.

A crime scene was set up and specialist forensic police were called to examine the driveway.

The driver of the vehicle - a 74-year-old man - was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Corowa Police Station to assist police with inquiries.

However, NSW Police have said this morning he has been released pending further investigations.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

 

Originally published as Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

More Stories

Show More
4wd collision editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man on multiple child exploitation charges released

        premium_icon NAMED: Man on multiple child exploitation charges released

        News A MAN has been released on bail after spending eight months in custody for multiple child exploitation charges.

        Saved becomes saviour

        premium_icon Saved becomes saviour

        News WADING through waist deep mud while electric fences dangled in flood waters, John...

        Regional airlines makes face masks mandatory for all passengers

        premium_icon Regional airlines makes face masks mandatory for all...

        News MAYOR of Murweh shire, Shaun ‘Zoro’ Radnedge has weighed in about Rex airlines...

        Customers flock back for much needed beauty treatment

        premium_icon Customers flock back for much needed beauty treatment

        News THIS Chinchilla business opened it’s door today after forcing to close due to...