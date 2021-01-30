A driver has been charged with negligent driving after a two-month-old baby was flung from a car window in a Sydney crash, police say.

A woman has been charged with negligent driving in Sydney's south after a crash in which an allegedly unrestrained two-month-old baby was flung from a car window, miraculously escaping injury.

Police and emergency services were called to Botany on Friday evening following the crash near the intersection of Stephen Road and Swinburne Street.

"Police have been told a Toyota Tarago was travelling southbound when it failed to negotiate a bend and struck the gutter, mounting the kerb before colliding with a steel fence," NSW Police said in a statement on Saturday.

"A two-month-old baby - who was allegedly unrestrained in the back seat - was ejected from a window."

The baby was uninjured and has been taken to the Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick for observation.

Three other passengers, including a 19-year-old woman, were also uninjured.

New South Wales Police allege the 48-year-old woman behind the wheel was driving on a suspended licence and that the eight-seater Toyota was unregistered.

The Pagewood woman was arrested and taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital for a minor wrist injury before attending Maroubra Police Station.

She has been charged with negligent driving, using an unregistered motor vehicle on a road, driving with a child under 6 months and not restrained and commanding a vehicle while on a licence suspended.

She was granted conditional bail and is expected to appear in the Waverley Local Court on March 3.

Originally published as Baby 'ejected' from car window in crash