Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Baby delivered after mum fatally shot

by Kayla Rivas, Fox News
7th Jul 2020 10:36 AM

An expectant mother fell victim to a shooting incident in south Minneapolis in the US on Sunday, reports say.

But before she died at a nearby hospital, doctors successfully delivered her baby.

The shooting occurred around 9.15pm at the intersection of 37th Street and Elliot Avenue, according to The Minneapolis Police Department. The site of the shooting is one block away from the George Floyd memorial site at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The pregnant woman was inside a car when she was shot, WCCO 4 CBS Minnesota reported.

Paramedics transported the woman to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Doctors delivered her child, and the baby was placed in intensive care. However, the woman died soon after.

According to Officer Garrett Parten, police spokesman, the incident was the city's 29th homicide of the year.

Doctors successfully delivered the baby of a pregnant woman who had been shot before the new mother died in hospital.
Doctors successfully delivered the baby of a pregnant woman who had been shot before the new mother died in hospital.

The police department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Baby delivered after mum fatally shot

More Stories

birth editors picks fatal shooting parenitng

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Teen killed in tragic southwest crash

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Teen killed in tragic southwest crash

        News POLICE reveal how the teenager passed away in a single vehicle crash today.

        One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        premium_icon One factor links three fatal traffic crashes at the weekend

        News POLICE are frustrated by motorists’ behaviour as new details emerge

        Free mental health support for small regional businesses

        premium_icon Free mental health support for small regional businesses

        News IF you’re a small business owner, here’s how to access free metal health services...

        BREAKING: One dead in serious crash south of Roma

        premium_icon BREAKING: One dead in serious crash south of Roma

        News One person has died in a single vehicle crash in Mungindi.