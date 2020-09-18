Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Engineers have transformed a shipping container into a hi-tech isolation chamber which students are using for COVID medical training.
Engineers have transformed a shipping container into a hi-tech isolation chamber which students are using for COVID medical training.
Education

Australia's first COVID container classroom opens

by Judith Kerr
18th Sep 2020 12:48 PM

A shipping container is being used as a state-of-the-art classroom for high school medical students learning how to treat patients with COVID-19.

Marsden State High School is the first in Australia to have onsite medical training rooms built out of airconditioned shipping containers.

Marsden principal Andrew Peach outside the new classroom, made out of an airconditioned pressurised shipping container.
Marsden principal Andrew Peach outside the new classroom, made out of an airconditioned pressurised shipping container.

The school, which offers a Certificate II in Health Support Services, contacted Brisbane company Canstruct after hearing about the company's negative pressure portable hospital rooms built to help health authorities cope with COVID-19.

The company had offered to donate 10 of the rooms, which can be operational within two hours of delivery even to remote and regional centres.

The special chamber can also be used to treat those affected by smoke inhalation in bush fires.

Canstruct founding director Robin Murphy said the company wanted to help services cope with the pandemic.

"It was wonderful seeing the enthusiasm of the students and we hope this will be of great benefit to the school."

Marsden teacher Brendan Growden said the onsite training replicated hospital situations but meant students did not have to travel to local hospitals to complete their certificate training.

Runcorn State High will also get one of the containers.

 

 

Originally published as Aust's first COVID container classroom opens

coronavirus education

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla trio smashed Squash State Championships

        Premium Content Chinchilla trio smashed Squash State Championships

        News THREE Chinchilla boys are now proud silver medallists after competing in the finals at the Queensland School Squash Championships.

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer

        PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        Premium Content PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        COVID-19 footpath upgrades to hit Western Downs

        Premium Content COVID-19 footpath upgrades to hit Western Downs

        Council News CONTRACTORS will begin the second stage of construction works through council’s $50...