Australia’s largest short film festival arrives in Western Downs

FESTIVAL IN TOWN: Four Flickerfest events will be taking place in the Western Downs in September. Picture: Contributed

THIS weekend, the Western Downs will showcase the first of two world-class short film programs from Australia‘s largest short-film festival called Flickerfest.

Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman for Community and Cultural Development councillor Kaye Maguire said she was excited for this event to hit the region.

“The screenings offer residents and visitors to the region the opportunity to watch the absolute best in the business right now, which is especially inspiring for local filmmakers looking to enhance their skills,” Cr Maguire said.

“I’m glad council took the opportunity to partner with Flickerfest and deliver what will be a fantastic festival for our region and a great opportunity for our residents to reconnect with their friends and family.”

Flickerfest Director Browyn Kidd was looking forward to sharing the experience with residents and visitors of the Western Downs region.

“Flickerfest‘s ‘Best of Australian Shorts’ program features an amazing collection of award-winning, uplifting and creative shorts from Australia’s most talented emerging filmmakers, all hand-picked from over 3500 entries received for our 29th festival in Bondi earlier this year,” Ms Kidd said.

“We are thrilled to be sharing these films with Dalby and Chinchilla for the first time and we look forward to local audiences experiencing these amazing stories in their town.

“We are also thrilled to be sharing our delightful FlickerKids program in Jandowae and Drillham for the first time.”

The Chinchilla and Dalby events will be held at the Western Downs Cinemas at a cost of $15 a ticket including food and drinks, while the Drillham and Jandowae events are free to attend, besides food and beverages.

Pre-booked tickets are required for the Flickerfest session as there are limited seats available.

Tickets will not be sold on the door.