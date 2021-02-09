Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australian journalist arrested in China
Australian journalist arrested in China
News

Australian journalist arrested in China

by Tamsin Rose
9th Feb 2021 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A high-profile Australian television anchor working for the Chinese Government's English news channel has been formally arrested on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne confirmed Cheng Lei's arrest today after she was first detained by Chinese authorities on August 13.

Senator Payne said Ms Cheng - who previously lived in Queensland - was formally arrested on February 5.

"The Australian Government has raised its serious concerns about Ms Cheng's detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention," Senator Payne said.

"We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms.

"Our thoughts are with Ms Cheng and her family during this difficult period."

Australian officials have been granted visits to Ms Cheng six times over the past six months, most recently in late January.

When she was first detained, Ms Cheng's two young children were with family members in Melbourne.

More to follow.

Originally published as Australian journalist arrested in China

More Stories

arrest australia australian journalist cheng lei china international relations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla’s ‘premier’ multi-use sports facility completed

        Premium Content Chinchilla’s ‘premier’ multi-use sports facility completed

        Council News Major upgrades to a multi-use sports facility in Chinchilla will help attract regional and district competitions, while providing a premier location for sports stars to...

        No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Premium Content No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Health Qld records two new COVID-19 virus cases in hotel quarantine

        Little Jack’s dad’s fury at inaction over fatal crash

        Premium Content Little Jack’s dad’s fury at inaction over fatal crash

        Crime Father slams youth justice laws after son’s death in farm crash

        Firefighters rush to late night house blaze in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Firefighters rush to late night house blaze in Chinchilla

        News Paramedics and fire crews rushed to reports a man had been caught in a house fire...