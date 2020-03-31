Australian concrete mats A cost-efficient and sustainable erosion solution

Australian Concrete Mats (ACM) is an innovative and permanent erosion protection solution that makes rehabilitation from erosion, stabilising slopes, water channels, inlet/outlet protection, spillways and shorelines easy. Once laid down they start working right away!

Engineered as an effective alternative to inefficient erosion control methods like rip rap or gabion mattresses. ACM is the quick and easy, cost-efficient, sustainable solution to severe and minor erosion issues for small to large scale projects.

Made up of concrete shapes embedded in a high-strength polypropylene geogrid, the erosion mats are packaged in rolls to make transporting and installing them fast and efficient. The rolls are simply lifted, placed and unrolled using standard existing plant and machinery and installation can be completed in a matter of minutes with no special tools or equipment. The gaps between the concrete shapes provide opening for water permeability, allow for optimal vegetation growth, or for granular backfill when laid, while giving the mats a flexible structure that conform to ground contours and natural landscape, minimizing site preparation. The rolls can be supplied with backing material that will promote the spread of greenery, depending on your soil and conditions and site requirements.

The vegetation layer works to cleanse pollutants from runoff before it hits waterways. In addition, the nature of the concrete mats’ structure helps aeration of the water and slowing down deluge flow, promoting water absorption into the soil where it’s needed most. Whether you’re using it to control channel erosion, for outlet protection, or stabilisation on slopes or shorelines, ACM provides hard armour protection that supports covering of grass or native plants. You are also able to mow over the concrete mats to manage vegetation. Or you can simply cut out a concrete shape to plant trees or vegetation, it works in many ways.

Visit the website for lots of information about the quick unroll erosion control mat. www.ConcreteMats.com.au