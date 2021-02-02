Australian boxing champion opens club on Western Downs

NEXT CHAMPIONS: A new Western Downs boxing club, headed by two-time Australian Boxing Champion Justin 'Clemo,' is set to train the next generation of lengends in Miles. Pic: Peta McEachern

NEXT CHAMPIONS: A new Western Downs boxing club, headed by two-time Australian Boxing Champion Justin 'Clemo,' is set to train the next generation of lengends in Miles. Pic: Peta McEachern

Two-time Australian Light Heavyweight Champion boxer Justin Clements is set to train the next generation of legends after opening Miles Golden Gloves boxing club on the Western Down.

The professional boxer said growing up the English city of Birmingham was rough, and now he wants to teach the discipline of combat sports to at-risk teenagers from Miles.

“I wanted to help kids, and those on the streets, to try and get them back within the community and keep them out of trouble,” he said.

“There’s not much out here for the kids to do... so they’re messing around, at least this way they have gym to go to.

“It will help with crime in the area, and to lessen drugs and alcohol abuse… it’s educating them at the same time and talking to them about nutrition, training and looking after themselves.”

Legendary two-time Australian Boxing Champion Justin 'Clemo,' is coming out of retirement, and shaping up to win the WBF Australian heavy weight title in February 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

With 36 wins and only 13 losses in his professional career, Clements said he’s keen to train Australia’s next top boxer and put Miles on the map.

“I’m hoping to train some future Australian campions, there’s a lot of potential here with these kids,” he said.

“It will be nice to keep them in the bush, rather than having to travel to the big cities, they get to stay local and stay home with their family.”

The 49-year-old said boxing will teach the kids respect, but also how to channel their anger positively and turn their pain into personal resilience and strength.

“It’s about bettering themselves and giving them a goal in life,” he said.

“It’s just a case of reaching out to the kids and showing them that there are people other there who care.”

Starting up in early 2020, Clements said the club took a massive hit when COVI-19 restrictions came into place, and they’re looking for community support to organise a permanent venue or a shed to store gear.

If any businesses or organisations are looking to lend a helping hand, please reach out to Miles Golden Gloves here.