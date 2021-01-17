Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

FULL LIST: From pig races to market stalls, here’s where you and the family can celebrate Australia Day in the Chinchilla and Miles District. Pic: Supplied

FULL LIST: From pig races to market stalls, here’s where you and the family can celebrate Australia Day in the Chinchilla and Miles District. Pic: Supplied

As the world was thrown into turmoil during 2020, one thing remained clear – Australia is the place to be.

So, this Australia Day be sure to grab the family, along with a cold one and head out to celebrate and reflect on what makes this country great, at one of the many events being held across the Western Downs.

On Australian Day, January 26, here’s a list of events happening across the Chinchilla, Miles District:

Chinchilla

Club Hotel Chinchilla

The Club Hotel will be getting amongst the Aussie spirit a day early, with their fundraising pig racing event on Monday, January 25.

Starting at 4pm, there will be five races with the proceeds going towards local community groups such as; Cup of Kindness, C & K Kindy, Meals on Wheels, Drought Angles, and

Chinchilla Apex.

But wait there’s more, the afterparty will takeoff at 8pm as DJ Damo hits the deck late into the night.

The Commercial Hotel

Celebrating Australia Day in the Beer Garden from 1pm to 7pm, the Commy has you set with live entertainment, raffles, and giveaways.

The family friendly event will also have a kid’s corner with free face painting.

Chinchilla RSL

Kicking off at 10am in the Chinchilla RSL carpark, a Market Day will be bustling for the whole family to enjoy up until 2pm.

Chinchilla RSL Memorial Club

The RSL Memorial Club will be kicking off Australia Day celebrations at 3pm with singer Lewis Cooper performing live, and it will be the Gladstone based acoustic musicians debut performance.

Miles

Miles Golf Club

Miles Golf Club has a fun filled day of activities planned for Australia Day celebrations, catering to the whole family.

At 7.30am there will be a special breakfast, followed by the Australia Day Award Ceremony at 8.30am.

The family activities will also start at 8.30am, such as; archery, golf competitions, and giant interactive games.

Brows the many community stalls, while listing to the talented Chinchilla Community Band – and don’t forget to say hello to the giant kookaburra!

Hotel Australia Miles

Hotel Australia will be kicking off their epic Australia Day event at 3pm.

Get ready for keg throwing, and tug of war competitions, while others brave the pie eating competition.

Juandah Heritage Site (Wandoan)

The Juandah Heritage Site will be hosting an Australia Day Award Ceremony at 8am, as well as local musicians.

Although make sure to swing by early for a free breakfast at 7am.