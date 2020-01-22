Australia Day, Chinchilla Style

THERE’S plenty of places to sink a few cold ones this Australia Day in Chinchilla, and place a bet or two in yabby races.

Not much says Australia Day quite like standing around the local pub with your mates watching a bunch of perky crustaceans battle it out.

This Australia Day, the Chinchilla RSL will be hosting a family friendly event. Take the kids along to burn out some energy on the jumping castle, with face painting and other kids’ activities on the go.

There will also be raffles, live entertainment, and the bistro will be pumping out Australian themed cuisine.

The Club Hotel has you covered every day over the long weekend, with the main event kicking off Sunday – fair dinkum yabby races.

Assistant manager Sam Lee said DJ Damo will be starting off the weekend Friday spinning the latest hits.

“On Saturday we have Lucas Melhop playing and we are kicking off Australia Day on Sunday – hopefully with yabby races which will be out third year running with those, there’s always a good turnout for them,” he said.

“We’ll have a yabby arena in the main bar area for the races, and we’ll go through a few heats then do a final run.

“Depending on the weather, we might get some cricket in as well.”