Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OI OI OI: Sam Lee and Club veteran Sue. Pic: Peta McEachern
OI OI OI: Sam Lee and Club veteran Sue. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Australia Day, Chinchilla Style

Peta McEachern
22nd Jan 2020 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE’S plenty of places to sink a few cold ones this Australia Day in Chinchilla, and place a bet or two in yabby races.

Not much says Australia Day quite like standing around the local pub with your mates watching a bunch of perky crustaceans battle it out.

This Australia Day, the Chinchilla RSL will be hosting a family friendly event. Take the kids along to burn out some energy on the jumping castle, with face painting and other kids’ activities on the go.

There will also be raffles, live entertainment, and the bistro will be pumping out Australian themed cuisine.

The Club Hotel has you covered every day over the long weekend, with the main event kicking off Sunday – fair dinkum yabby races.

Assistant manager Sam Lee said DJ Damo will be starting off the weekend Friday spinning the latest hits.

“On Saturday we have Lucas Melhop playing and we are kicking off Australia Day on Sunday – hopefully with yabby races which will be out third year running with those, there’s always a good turnout for them,” he said.

“We’ll have a yabby arena in the main bar area for the races, and we’ll go through a few heats then do a final run.

“Depending on the weather, we might get some cricket in as well.”

australia day 2020 chinchilla community chinchilla events chinchilla rsl sub-branch club hotel chinchilla event local pub

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News It pays to belong to those 'in the know' - and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        ‘I’LL KILL YOU ALL’: Worker douses himself in petrol

        premium_icon ‘I’LL KILL YOU ALL’: Worker douses himself in petrol

        Crime DOUSING himself in petrol, wielding a hunting knife and threatening to set himself...

        NBN customers paying more for the same speeds

        premium_icon NBN customers paying more for the same speeds

        Technology ACCC delves into high prices of NBN services

        Dad punches 15-y-o daughter’s adult boyfriend

        premium_icon Dad punches 15-y-o daughter’s adult boyfriend

        News Pushed to breaking point, this father snapped