Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Woman airlifted after barbecue explodes
News

Australia Day barbecue goes horribly wrong, burning woman

Georgie Hewson
27th Jan 2020 7:33 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCIDENTS on Australia Day have left two Southern Downs women in hospital from separate incidents.

Around 4.30pm on Sunday, a RACQ Lifeflight helicopter responded to a woman in Tannymorel who had suffered burns to her hands and face.

It is believed a can of fly spray fell onto a lit barbecue, exploded and caused the fire.

Chemicals from the aerosol also sprayed all over the woman's arms and face.

The woman, aged in her sixties, was flown to Toowoomba hospital in a stable condition.

Two Southern Downs women were airlifted to hospital after separate incidents. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight.
Two Southern Downs women were airlifted to hospital after separate incidents. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight.

A male patient also suffered minor burns at the scene and was transported to Warwick Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance service also responded to an incident in Talgai yesterday when a woman fell from her horse.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said QAS was called to the private property at 1.30pm.

The woman, aged in her late twenties, suffered head injuries and was flown to Toowoomba hospital by a RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter in a stable condition. 

burn injuries burns lifeflight racq lifeflight helicopter rescue
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Australia Day Chinchilla style

        premium_icon GALLERY: Australia Day Chinchilla style

        News Here’s a combined gallery with all 64 photos taken at the RSL Memorial Club and Club Hotel on Australia Day.

        Full list of winners from Australia Day awards ceremony

        premium_icon Full list of winners from Australia Day awards ceremony

        News Check out which Western Downs citizens received awards this Australia Day.

        WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        premium_icon WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        News Up to 90mm of rain has bucketed down on Chinchilla with BOM issuing a warning to...

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm