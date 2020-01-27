Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Woman airlifted after barbecue explodes
News

Australia Day barbecue goes horribly wrong for Downs woman

27th Jan 2020 6:16 AM | Updated: 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Australia Day barbecue has gone horribly for one woman on the Southern Downs. 

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted the woman who suffered burns when an aerosol can exploded on a barbecue.

LifeFlight shared this photo from the rescue scene.
LifeFlight shared this photo from the rescue scene. RACQ LifeFlight

The rescue helicopter responded to a town in the Southern Downs at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

It's believed a can of fly spray fell onto a lit barbecue, exploded and caused a flash fire.

The scene of the Australia Day incident.
The scene of the Australia Day incident. RACQ LifeFlight

Chemicals from the aerosol insecticide also sprayed all over the woman's arms and face.

The Queensland Ambulance Service drove the patient, aged in her sixties, to a nearby park where the rescue helicopter was waiting.

She was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The rescue helicopter service also flew to another private property in the Southern Downs region yesterday, to assist a rider who was injured, after falling from a horse.

The chopper was called into action at 1.50pm.

The aeromedical crew, along with the local QAS, treated a woman, aged in her late twenties, who had suffered head injuries.

She was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital I'm a stable condition.

australia day barbecue editors picks lifeflight racq lifeflight toowoomba accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        People on the land discuss the future season

        premium_icon People on the land discuss the future season

        News Landowners across the Maranoa discuss what the recent downpours will means for their business in 2020.

        Gallery: 79 photo’s from Busy Bees graduation

        premium_icon Gallery: 79 photo’s from Busy Bees graduation

        News Loads of family photographs from Busy Bees graduation class of 2019.

        20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        News From health professionals caught drug driving to Dad’s ‘smoking cones’ only hours...

        You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said

        News One major retailer said they hope to open up in Chinchilla in the near future.