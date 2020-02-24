Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

CHARGED: Alistair Mace was caught drink driving at over three times the legal limit.

AN AUSTRALIA Day Award recipient has been disqualified from driving for six months after he made “a poor decision” to drive after a few too many beers.

Alistair William Mace of St George appeared in the Magistrates Court on February 18 where he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court a police patrol on the Carnarvon Highway on February 8 had intercepted Mace for a random breath test.

“The defendant told police he had been drinking at the Australian Hotel and had consumed a number of Great Northern mid-strength beers,” she said.

“A breath analysis determined the defendant had a blood-alcohol content of 0.167.”

Mace who was awarded the Sports Administrator Award at the Australia Day celebrations told the court he was fully responsible for his actions that evening.

“I had come into St George to inspect the cricket fields for a charity match the next day, but it was cancelled due to the fields being too wet,” he said.

“I then went to the Australian Hotel for the afternoon and made a poor decision to drive home.”

Mace pleaded guilty to the charge and tendered two character references as well as his Australia Day Award certificate.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Mace’s licence had been suspended since February 8 and had taken all the matters into account.

“This level of offence faces a mandatory six-month disqualification which is set by the Government, “ she said.

“Do not drive during that six months or you will face a mandatory 12-month disqualification.”

Mace was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.