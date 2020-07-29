A significant majority of Australians do not want to cancel Captain Cook and support public monuments honouring him.

New polling of more than 1000 people reveals 57 per cent of Australians are against the erasure of James Cook statues while only a fringe minority - 15 per cent - supports their complete removal from public places.

The polling was commissioned by think tank Institute for Public Affairs and was undertaken last month by market research firm Dynata.

Captain Cook statues were being guarded by police after being attacked by Black Lives Matter activists. Picture: Gordon McComiskie



Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the institute, Bella d'Abrera, said the results exposed the sharp divide between mainstream Australians and those who seek to use identity politics as a vehicle to divide the nation.

"Captain Cook must be defended against this current attempt to 'cancel' him. He was an outstanding individual who believed in reason, progress, and knowledge," Dr d'Abrera said.

It comes after the Captain Cook Hotel in Paddington last week decided to tweak its name to The Captain.

Robert Moroney, manager of the Captain Cook Hotel in Paddington, says the name change had nothing to do with the controversy. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Owner Robbie Moroney said the rebrand had nothing to do with criticism aimed at Cook but rather giving the pub a "fresh face".

But the move sparked an outcry among some Sydneysiders, furious at yet another move to downgrade a national hero.

Owners of other similarly named hotels - including the Settlers Inn Hotel in Port Macquarie and the Macquarie Arms Hotel in Windsor - have told The Daily Telegraph they will not be following suit.

"The Settlers in the name … is a reference to a spot in town," managing director Alistair Flower said.

Originally published as Aussies reject lefty Captain Cook statue vandalism