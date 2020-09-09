Violent Soho explain why they filmed video in St George

WHEN Violent Soho's vocalist Luke Boerdam had the opportunity to film in Southwest Queensland with his band, he knew that it was a part of the world he wanted to visit again.

The internationally renowned Brisbane-based rock band filmed the video for their latest single Slow Down Sonic around St George, including some parts at the Australian Hotel Motel.

With their Australiana-drenched style of pop-punk infused grunge, the band felt the vibe of the song was suited to outback Australia, and Boerdam said they wanted to film as far away from the city as they could.

"We don't want to be two hours from the city, we want to be hours and hours," Boerdam said.

Boerdam explained his personal connection to the west, with his grandparents arriving from the Netherlands to Roma.

But this was the first time he's taken a deep dive into the outback.

On their journey, they encountered a farmer on the side of the road who asked them to have a beer, and things picked up from there.

The farmer took the band to Nindigully Pub, and Boerdam said he was fascinated by the atmosphere.

"It was really cool they had all the old hats for people that frequented the old pub," Boerdam said.

After having a massive country cheeseburger at Nindigully, they headed off to St George to film the clip.

"People were so lovely as well," he said.

"They were so welcoming and I actually felt a bit nervous about taking over their pub for a night.

"They're the local community centre, right?"

The single, which is part of Violent Soho's ARIA #1 album Everything is A-OK, was created as a call for unity and understanding in our modern fast-paced and divisive political environment.

"Slow down sonic was a weird one," Mr Boerdam said.

"It's quite literal in its meaning.

"Look at America, the situation's so polarising, I don't think there's common ground."

He said that if we all 'slowed down', we can take a step back to see the viewpoint of the other side.

And this trip gave the band the opportunity to see a side of the country they hadn't before.

"I honestly believe we are the luckiest countries in the world for a few reasons, one of which is we have the most beautiful scenery.

"It's so cool to take advantage of it.

"At St George, I've never eaten more pub food in more days in my life."

The band would love to come back to the country and spend much more time touring throughout regional communities after this experience.

"We loved it, we loved the song and thanks for having us!" Boerdam said.

OWNERof the Australian Hotel Motel Kathy McPhie said the Soho boys were friendly and down to Earth, and had some great chats with members of the St George community.

"The guys are gorgeous," she said.

"It's certainly good for the community."

A couple of months ago, two men came to the pub to take photos, and when they were pulled up, they said they were looking for filming location for Violent Soho's new clip.

"We were like 'oh my god, sure we'll look after you'," Mrs McPhie said.

"They had an absolute ball!"

The band sent the pub heaps of memorabilia after they had finished filming.

Mrs McPhie's daughter Meg said the film clip will hopefully help put St George on the map and encourage people to visit small communities.

"A lot of people make assumptions of the country, to get them out there to get them to look around," Miss McPhee said.

"And especially we actually have a very young demographic out here which is really cool."

When having a look through Violent Soho's Facebook comments, she saw people from all over the world commenting on their posts, including people from Texas, USA.

"They really made an effort to get to know everyone.

"It was great fun and I'd encourage everyone to come out to St George."