Aussie player’s epic quarantine roast

In the space of just 30 seconds Aussie tennis player Ellen Perez has brutally burned almost every whiner inside hotel quarantine.

Aussie tennis player Ellen Perez is bringing the same heat she normally saves for a crisp forehand with a series of hilarious videos documenting her 14 days in hotel quarantine.

The world No. 47 ranked doubles specialist entered into her mandatory hotel room confinement at the Pan Pacific in South Wharf, Melbourne, away from the rest of the tennis fraternity.

The 25-year-old has not disappointed fans after promising to bring the funnies in front of the camera just two days into her 14 day lockdown before the Australian Open's scheduled start date of February 8.

Perez was caught up in a COVID-19 drama in Dubai after reportedly showing coronavirus symptoms when getting on a flight to return to Australia over the weekend.

She was left stranded in Dubai after being unable to find a flight that would get her to Australia in time to quarantine and prepare for the Open.

Her prayers were answered when she was able to get an 11th hour flight back home to Australia and she began her quarantine on Wednesday.

Ellen Perez at the 2019 Australian Open.

Having also endured lockdown earlier this year, Perez was determined to show the lighter side of hotel confinement when the doors were closed on her this week.

"Just beginning my 14 days of hotel quarantine! I'll try to come up with some entertaining stuff but please post suggestions of things I should do or what you want to see," she wrote on Twitter.

Her comment was followed by a short video in which she roasted almost every notable whiner during the hotel quarantine furore, including Novak Djokovic, Yulia Putintseva and Bernard Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra.

In the video, Perez pretends to perform a freestyle swim for recovery purposes in her tub and complains about the lack of fresh air under water - in a clear shot at Putintseva, who earlier this week held up a sign in quarantine saying "We need fresh air to breathe".

Day 1 of quarantine in the books. Recovery swim really topped off the day 😜 #AO2021prep pic.twitter.com/Y0KXxW5MSC — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) January 20, 2021

"My body is just aching and there is no better way to recover than a recovery swim," she says.

"Guys, it is just so hard to breathe in here. There's no air. I can't live like this. I can't do this. And, look at my hair. I'm going to have to wash it on my own now. What a disaster this is."

Ellen Perez is social media gold.

Sierra has faced a widespread backlash to her complaints earlier this week in which she said the toughest part of her quarantine was that she had to wash her own hair.

"This is the worst part of quarantine: I don't wash my own hair. I've never washed my own hair. It's just not something that I do," she said in a social media video.

"I normally have hairdressers that do it twice a week for me, so this is the situation that we're dealing with."

With still 12 days to go of Perez's lockdown, nobody is safe.

