Aussie number plate that sold for $300k

Aussies have bought some interesting things on eBay over the past 21 years, but a Victorian number plate set the record for the most expensive sale.

A bag of horse poo, haunted dolls and a very, very expensive number plate, these are just some of the weirdest things listed on eBay.com.au in its 21 years of operation.

Celebrating its 21st birthday this month, the online marketplace reports Aussies have spent more than 2.5 billion hours, or 285,000 years, browsing the site, with many oddball listings and purchases made during this time.

Here are some of the sometimes gross but always entertaining things which have graced the site.

'L1V LRG' FOR $300K

The record for the most expensive sale on eBay.com.au was set in 2016 when someone bought a Victorian number plate which read 'L1V LRG'.

Unfortunately there's no information as to where that number plate is today but we hope the happy owner is indeed L1V'n LRG. It would only seem right.

SHOW-STOPPING CEREAL

If you like a bowl of cereal in the morning, it might be worth giving your breakfast a quick once over before diving in. In doing so you could be like Sydney man, Chris Doyle, who made a motza after finding a piece of Nutri-Grain that resembled ET.

Not only did the piece of cereal sell for $1035 in December 2004, the graphic designer began a media bidding war between Channel 9 and Channel 7. According to The Daily Telegraph he could have sold his 'inside story' to A Current Affair for as much as $3000.

A piece of cereal you’d definitely want to keep away from the milk. Picture: NCA.

It just goes to prove that if you play your cards right, breakfast can indeed be the most important, if not the most valuable, meal of the day.

A STINKY SUBJECT

Like we said, eBay.com.au has seen some weird listings.

Offering Australians the chance to own a piece of history, eBay member andyman_12 tried to sell 300g of poo from the famed Australian racehorse Winx.

The listing said it had been picked up in a zip lock bag just before the champion racehorse was set to run at Melbourne's Flemington racecourse. It also specified it was "never handled by human hands".

"It has been refrigerated since and weighs approx 300 grams," it continued.

"Don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of history."

Personally, we can think of better ways to honour the champion thoroughbred. Picture Rohan Kelly

Perhaps more surprising was the fact that the listing attracted multiple bidders with one punter offering $550 for the literal bag of poo.

Biohazard and authentication issues aside, our condolences to the poor PR manager who had to wrangle the subsequent copycat poo sellers, trying to capitalise on the pongy trend.

A PACKAGE DEAL

After separating from his wife, UK immigrant Ian Usher decided to sell his life on eBay. After a fresh start, the 2008 listing included his $400k house in Perth, a motorbike, jetski, his clothes, furniture and even a two week trial at the Kalgoorlie mines where he worked as a truck driver.

The highest bid clocked in at $399,300, which Mr Usher said he was "quite disappointed" by on his website. The top bidder was also unable to complete the purchase due to financial issues but Mr Usher did end up writing a book about his experiences in 2010, titled A Life Sold.

Once the auction ended, he booked a one-way flight ticket from Perth to Dubai and travelled the world before buying an island in the Bocas del Toro area in Panama. Picture: NCA

NEW ZEALAND

In 2006 somebody with a clear stoush for our Kiwi cousins tried to sell New Zealand for a cent. eBay.com.au allowed the bidding war to reach the $3000 mark before they stepped in and pulled the listing down.

Speaking to news.com.au in 2009, a spokeswoman for eBay Australia said: "Unfortunately (New Zealand) wasn't something that we felt the person who was selling it actually owned, but it was a good bit of fun."

Fair call.

Jacinda isn’t angry, she’s just disappointed. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

A REAL LIFE ANNABELLE

For more bizarre internet buys, just search 'haunted dolls' on eBay.com.au and you'll find a large selection of cursed paraphernalia.

A special shout out goes to 'Haunted Spirit Vessel Clown Doll' which will cost you $150. The description states the spirit attached to the doll holds "trickster evil dark" energies which made the former owner feel uneasy.

We believe it.

She claimed she heard "laughing, giggling and a child's voice coming from the doll but also felt something negative and darker at the same time".

"So possibly different personalities or the darker energy coming across as a younger spirit," wrote the seller in the product description.

It's a hard pass from us.

Originally published as Aussie number plate that sold for $300k