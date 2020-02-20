Aussie music favourites to headline free country music fest
AUSSIE music favourites Kasey Chambers and Shannon Noll will headline this year's Groundwater Music Festival.
The three-day country music festival is held annually at Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.
It's a return to the free event for ARIA Hall of Famer Chambers, who celebrated the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album The Captain last year.
"I'm so excited to return to Groundwater this July," she said.
"We absolutely loved playing to so many enthusiastic music fans at such a great festival last time It'll be so much fun and is always such a massive party atmosphere."
Noll rose to fame as the 2003 runner-up on Australian Idol and has gone on to straddle the genres of country and rock, releasing five top 10 albums.
They're joined on the 2020 Groundwater line-up by Gina Jeffreys, The Sunny Cowgirls, McAlister Kemp, Brad Butcher and some of country's rising stars including 2020 Star Maker winner Sammy White.
The 8th Groundwater Country Music Festival will be held from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26.
The 2020 Groundwater Country Music Festival line-up:
Kasey Chambers
Shannon Noll
Sunny Cowgirls
Gina Jeffreys
McAlister Kemp
Tania Kernaghan
Brad Butcher
The Pigs
Jayne Denham
Melanie Dyer
The Audreys
Kristy Cox
Eight Second Ride
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
The Weeping Willows
Hillbilly Goats
Southbound
Route 33
Matt Ward &The Rising Sons
Saltbushsix
2020 Star Maker Winner: Sammy White
Kerry Kennedy And Double Barrel
West Texas Crude