Aussie music legend Doug Parkinson dead

Australian musician Doug Parkinson has died, aged 74.

Soul, rock and pop musician Parkinson died suddenly at his Northern Beaches home yesterday afternoon.

The 74-year-old had a 56-year-career across various genres in the music industry, starting in 1969 with band In Focus. He featured in several more bands until he launched his solo career in the mid 1970s.

Doug Parkinson, actor and singer died on Monday night suddenly at his home.

Parkinson was honoured in News Corp Australia's Top 50 Aussie Singers in January.

He once worked as a cadet journalist at The Daily Telegraph after leaving school aged 15.

His son Daniel Parkinson said the family was shocked and believed the death was "heart related".

"We are just in shock, just trying to deal with it and navigate through this," he said.

Australian Rock legend Doug Parkinson was meant to perform in South Australia on Thursday.

Parkinson was due to play a gig in Torrensville, SA on Thursday before a weekend show at The Juniors at Kingsford.

"He was one of the greatest musicians in this country," said musician son Parkinson.

"He was one of the great professional musicians and that's the loss, the loss of professionalism.

"He was very kind and very loving father, a good friend of mine, a mentor as a musician and a strict disciplinary when it came to music."

Doug Parkinson will be remembered for his powerful raspy voice.

His publicist Lionel Midford said Parkinson's would hit the music industry hard.

"Just received the saddest news that Doug Parkinson, the legendary Australian recording artist with a powerful and soulful voice, passed away suddenly at home" Mr Midford said.

"Doug Parkinson was widely considered one of the most unusual and influential singer/song writers in the history of contemporary music."

Parkinson's covers of Beatles' track Dear Prudence and follow-up song Without You hit No. 5 on the Top 40 charts in 1969, before he released his first solo album in 1973.

Musician and TV presenter David Campbell also paid tribute to the legend.

An enormous vocalist and a man who worked continually in his career," he tweeted.

"Another huge loss for the Australian Music Industry.

"Doug's version of Dear Prudence matched the Beatles. Vale."

Marcia Hines post on Twitter on the death of Doug Parkinson. Sending much love to Susie, your boys and all of your family, friends and fans. Rest In Peace. Music: #DougParkinson ‘Dear Prudence’ Image: Doug and I in Jesus Christ Superstar

Parkinson performed in stage productions including Jesus Chris Superstar, Ned Kelly and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. He also performed an acclaimed tribute show to Joe Cocker.

Parkinson regularly toured Australia and was a fixture on the club circuit.

Jesus Christ Superstar co-star Marcia Hines said listening to Parkinson's voice was one of the great pleasures in life.

"Not only will the Australian music industry be sad to hear of your passing my friend, the world will have far less melody without you here to sing for us any longer," she tweeted.

"What a man, what a gift."

As recently as January, music guru Molly Meldrum described Parkinson's voice as "outstanding"."

Originally published as Aussie music legend Doug Parkinson dead