Aussie coach’s secret health hell

Aussie cricket coach Justin Langer has revealed his 10 months of hell after a diagnosis that left him on the brink of giving it away.

Aussie cricket coach Justin Langer has revealed his 10 months of hell after a diagnosis that left him on the brink of giving it away.

Aussie cricket coach Justin Langer has revealed he felt "seasick and drunk all the time" as ten months of secret physical hell tempted him to quit.

The former Oz opening batsman is now being treated for vertigo and migraines, having wrongly feared his excruciating dizziness was an ear tumour like his dad suffered 25 years earlier, The Sun reports.

The 50-year-old says the searing pain was so "stressful" he considered his future in cricket.

The married dad of four daughters went through particular agony during the 2019 World Cup in England.

Watch Australia v India Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with the Fox Cricket commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

He suffered "horrible" migraines, tinnitus, hearing problems and vertigo.

Langer told The West Australian: "It was really weird. It literally just came on.

"We're in England for the World Cup and one day I wake up and I describe it as like in Star Wars, the light sabres when they start hitting each other.

"It was a constant in my left ear. It was so bizarre and I'm not sure how it started.

"For about 10 months, it literally felt like I was seasick and drunk the whole time

"I got to a point where I was feeling so unwell and not having the answers.

"I wasn't sure that I would keep going in my job because it was just so stressful."

Instead of giving it away, Langer will next week lead the Aussies in the test series opener against India at the Adelaide Oval.

Brain scans thankfully gave the left-hand opener the cancer all-clear.

But with vertigo the "worst feeling in the world" the 105-Test star turned to physiotherapy, which he believes is working positively.

Langer, though, also wonders if one factor in his condition is being hit in the head during his 18-year playing career.

But with vertigo the "worst feeling in the world" the 105-Test star turned to physiotherapy, which he believes is working positively.

Langer, though, also wonders if one factor in his condition is being hit in the head during his 18-year playing career.

He is also having treatment for vestibular migraines - a nervous system problem causing dizziness - and still has some tinnitus.

Justin Langer and David Boon squabble during the Twenty20 against India.

Langer's difficulties, as well as his dad Colin's, led to him agreeing to become an ambassador for the Ear Science Institute next year.

He wed childhood sweetheart Sue in 1996, since having four daughters, 23-year-old Jessica, Ali-Rosa, 22, 19-year-old Sophie and Gracie, 15.

Originally published as Aussie coach's secret health hell