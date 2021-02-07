Aussie-based health hech leader to support Dalby businesses

HEALTH AND WELLBEING: ShaeWellness has developed a free personalised health program for businesses in Dalby to help employees with their mental, physical and emotional health.

An Australian based health tech leader has developed a free personalised health program for businesses in Dalby to help employees with their mental, physical and emotional health.

ShaeWellness’ challenge is expected to bring businesses together in the name of mental health support from all areas of the Western Downs, while providing a community feel of support and camaraderie.

It was designed after the global wellness company released their report analysing health and wellness status data of government departments and private enterprises, including small to medium business.

The report revealed after just 30 days, 88 per cent of individuals improved in mental health markers for anxiety and depression at the height of the pandemic.

Health scientist Matt Riemann said during the study, they witnessed participants receive “incredible results” in how they were dealing with and managing stress during the pandemic.

“YouGov released a report on how the pandemic had negatively impacted two out of three small businesses,” Mr Tiemann said.

“I knew then we could help, so our team started working on ‘Australia’s Healthiest Workplace Challenge’, as a program that we could give them for free to do what we could to help employers during this tough time.”

The program bridges the gap between allied health professionals, employers, and employees, and provides each group a greater understanding of what it means to be resilient in the workplace.

“We hear from businesses that employee health support gets complicated quickly with different vendors only offering one area of support,” he said.

“The technology and medically-endorsed, evidence-based assessments and guidance programs we are offering support all areas of health.

“This streamlines administration, and gives the employers a scalable, one-stop-shop digital solution to support the mental, emotional, and physical health of their staff working in the office, or from home.”

Australia’s Healthiest Workplace is also being offered to big business with 15 per cent of the registration proceeds going to Beyond Blue Mental Health Programs.

