Aus Post’s Christmas cut off days away

There are just days left to get your Christmas gifts and cards in the mail before it's too late.

Australia Post is warning customers to get their parcels in the post as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment in delivering gifts this year.

The final cut-off to make sure your deliveries get in the hands of recipients by Christmas is Saturday, December 12.

For international deliveries, the standard delivery has already passed but the Express Delivery deadline for overseas packages is Wednesday, December 2.

The Express Post deadline for packages within Australia is Saturday, December 19.

RELATED: Australia Post reveals huge hiring blitz

The final cut-off to get standard deliveries in the post is Saturday, December 12. Picture: NCA / NewsWire/Ian Currie

RELATED: Best time to buy your Christmas ham

With COVID-19 forcing shoppers to turn to online as well as the flurry of online sales such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the postal service will be very busy delivering all the parcels.

In November, Australia Post delivered a whopping 40 million parcels.

Australia Post is hiring 5000 new employees ahead of what it says will be its ‘biggest Christmas ever’. Picture: Ian Currie/NCA NewsWire

Australia Post is working around the clock to prepare for what's anticipated as the busiest period for deliveries ever.

"Our people have worked incredibly hard all year, demonstrating agility and resilience to manage volumes we would traditionally have had months to prepare for," Australia Post executive general manager deliveries Rod Barnes told 7 News.

Australia Post is hiring 5000 extra workers to meet the demand.

There will also be more Australia Post delivery vehicles on the road to help with the Christmas rush.

There will be an extra 3000 Australia Post vehicles on the road for this year’s Christmas rush. Picture: Ian Currie/NCA NewsWire

"We're hiring 5000 extra people to help deliver for our customers across the country, have chartered 18 freighter flights, and will have 3000 extra vehicles on the road," Mr Barnes said.

"Temporary regulatory relief has enabled the upskilling of 2700 posties including 2000 now delivering in vans, so we are ready to get a record number of parcels to their destinations and spread Christmas cheer for Australians everywhere."

Mr Barnes said Australia Post also has a new automation coming online right across the country to meet the demand of the Christmas period deliveries.

"In a challenging year, we have continued to find ways to improve our service, with more than 60 new or repurposed facilities to support additional parcel processing and retail parcel pick up locations," Mr Barnes explained.

Originally published as Aus Post's Christmas cut off days away