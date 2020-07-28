Aunt slaps girl in argument over boyfriend’s age

A woman has pleaded guilty to assault after she slapped her 14-year-old niece during a heated argument.

A SLAP to the back of the head was only meant to be a wake-up call for a naughty niece who was acting out.

But the girl's aunt, who can't be named for legal reasons, found herself facing an assault charge.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard a Helidon father had struggled to calm his 14-year-old daughter and had called his sister, 49, to help on August 14 last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court the girl and her mother had been involved in an argument, which had become heated.

"This was in relation to dating habits that (the victim) was engaging in," Sgt Windsor said.

"(It was about) the age of the individual she was dating."

The court heard the girl then locked herself in her bedroom.

"(The defendant) has attended some time after and has engaged in a conversation with the girl," Sgt Windsor said.

"Conversation has similarly gotten a little heated and has culminated in (the defendant) slapping (the girl) with an open hand in a somewhat corrective fashion."

Sgt Windsor said the girl had reported the incident to police but there had been no sign of injuries or visible marks.

The woman's lawyer told Magistrate Damien Carroll that the 14-year-old niece had been assaulting other family members when the defendant was called to help.

"She was actually called by her brother to come and discipline her and she tried to calm the girl down several times," the lawyer said.

"She stopped her assaulting the mother and siblings and it did become heated and she did give her an open handed slap on the back of the head."

He said the defendant, who had no criminal record, had stood in the position of authority.

"It was really a family affair but she accepts the slap was inappropriate," he said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to common assault.

Mr Carroll told her that he understood how challenging rearing teenage children could be.

"50 years ago, there wouldn't have been any complain about this - it was standard practice," Mr Carroll said.

He served the woman a $750, six-month good behaviour bond and did not record a conviction.

