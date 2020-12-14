Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shocking unit fire.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shocking unit fire.
Crime

Attempted murder charge following building fire

by Kara Sonter, Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 6:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with attempted murder following investigations into a building fire at Yeronga Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday morning emergency services were called to a unit that was on fire in Cowper St.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane

Police evacuated neighbouring residents before the fire was brought under control.

Dutton Park detectives have since arrested a 36-year-old Mount Gravatt East man who has been charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), arson (domestic violence offence) and three counts of wilful damage.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police said an investigation into the blaze was continuing.

Emergency accommodation has been arranged for residents of the building.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Attempted murder charge following building fire

attempted murder crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics A cornerstone policy of the Palaszczuk Government to find out-of-work Queenslanders employment has scored just 76 people a job.

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Qld economy boosted by $15 billion thanks to tourism, Christmas

        Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        Premium Content Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        News HERE’s a list of the most shocking drug raids that occurred during 2020 - from DMT...

        How you can help our farmers this festive season

        Premium Content How you can help our farmers this festive season

        News AFTER a challenging year for the farming sector, here’s how you can support local...